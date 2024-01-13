Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 5,969,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,606. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

