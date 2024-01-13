Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. 5,641,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.