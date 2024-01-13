Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $492.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average is $434.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.