Tufton Capital Management Has $229,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.91. The company has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.