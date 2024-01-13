S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGI traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,089. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

