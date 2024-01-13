CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

