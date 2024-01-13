Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.