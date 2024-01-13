Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

