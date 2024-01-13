Tufton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Target by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

