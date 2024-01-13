Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $14.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

