Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 4,083,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

