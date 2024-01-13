First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

