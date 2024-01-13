Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,802,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.15. 267,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,240. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.