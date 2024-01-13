Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

