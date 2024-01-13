Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,591. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

