Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.