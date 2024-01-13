American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

