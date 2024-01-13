Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,293,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,647,904. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

