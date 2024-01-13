Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 339.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 27,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. 4,847,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

