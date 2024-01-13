Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

