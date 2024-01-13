Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 2,429,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

