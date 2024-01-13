Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $78,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

