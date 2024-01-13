First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 422 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

