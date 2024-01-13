Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 227,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,477 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 7,622,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

