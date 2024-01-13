5,450 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

