CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

