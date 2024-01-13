59,328 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.61. 625,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,928. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

