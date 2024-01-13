Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

