Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.90 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $126,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

