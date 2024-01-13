Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,961. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GIS. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

