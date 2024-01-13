First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $821,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.04 and a 200-day moving average of $255.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $134.54 and a one year high of $330.40.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

