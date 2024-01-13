Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 864 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,546. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

