S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
