Stableford Capital II LLC Buys Shares of 1,545 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $599.22 and a 200 day moving average of $551.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

