Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

