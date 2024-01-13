Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

