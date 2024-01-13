ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ONEOK by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

OKE stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

