Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

