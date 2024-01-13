Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

