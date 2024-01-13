Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $317.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.72.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

