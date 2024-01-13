First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. 2,548,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

