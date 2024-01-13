CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 196 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,502.40. 167,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,368. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,222.16 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,304.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,091.81. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

