Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 115,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

