PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

