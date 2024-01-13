Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.22. The stock had a trading volume of 580,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,386. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.