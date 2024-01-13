Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,732,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

