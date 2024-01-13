Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,785,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.