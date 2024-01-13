Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 97 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Shares of PSX opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.