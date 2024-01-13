McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.32. 438,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,186. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.32. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $489.73.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

