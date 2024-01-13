Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 949 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

